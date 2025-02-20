$RGEN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGEN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,136,963 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RGEN:
$RGEN Insider Trading Activity
$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,437 shares for an estimated $6,612,366.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 784,065 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $116,684,553
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 743,815 shares (+11.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,064,731
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 663,641 shares (+128.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,524,485
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 594,189 shares (+183.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,527,564
- HARDING LOEVNER LP removed 576,059 shares (-62.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,917,932
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 371,180 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,427,649
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 316,555 shares (-98.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,564,926
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$RGEN Government Contracts
We have seen $34,420 of award payments to $RGEN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $RGEN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.