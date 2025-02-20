$RGEN stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RGEN stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $70,136,963 of trading volume.

$RGEN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RGEN:

$RGEN insiders have traded $RGEN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGEN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY HUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,437 shares for an estimated $6,612,366.

$RGEN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $RGEN stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RGEN Government Contracts

We have seen $34,420 of award payments to $RGEN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

