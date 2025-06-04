Is RGC Resources (RGCO) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

RGC Resources Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RGC Resources Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGCO's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, RGCO has returned 3.3% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. This means that RGC Resources Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY). The stock is up 9.9% year-to-date.

For Subsea 7 SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, RGC Resources Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #152 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.2% this year, meaning that RGCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Subsea 7 SA falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #179. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.9%.

RGC Resources Inc. and Subsea 7 SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

