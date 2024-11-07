RGC Resources (RGCO) Soars 13.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) shares soared 13% in the last trading session to close at $23.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1% gain over the past four weeks.

RGC Resources has shown strong growth, with its recent stock performance reflecting growing confidence from investors. This upward trend is driven by the company’s strategic initiatives, along with favorable market conditions like increased energy demand and supportive utility regulations. These factors have helped fuel steady gains in the stock, creating a positive outlook for the company’s future. Furthermore, RGC has earned investor trust by consistently raising its dividends each year. This track record highlights the company’s financial stability and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders. Overall, the company’s solid performance and focus on shareholder returns make it an attractive investment with promising prospects ahead.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -110%. Revenues are expected to be $13 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For RGC Resources, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RGCO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

RGC Resources is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Adams Resources & Energy (AE), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.8% higher at $28.01. AE has returned 0.1% in the past month.

Adams Resources' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.56. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +22.2%. Adams Resources currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (AE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.