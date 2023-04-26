RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend

RGC Resources said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $19.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.91%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in RGC Resources. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGCO is 0.06%, a decrease of 6.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 4,121K shares. The put/call ratio of RGCO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RGC Resources is 28.56. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 43.23% from its latest reported closing price of 19.94.

The projected annual revenue for RGC Resources is 93MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.92.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 792K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 0.44% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 575K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 576K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 314K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 32.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 45.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 7.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 4.27% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 288K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 1.96% over the last quarter.

RGC Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

