RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend

RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $23.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.36%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.87%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 4.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.53% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for RGC Resources is $28.56. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 21.53% from its latest reported closing price of $23.50.

The projected annual revenue for RGC Resources is $93MM, an increase of 10.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92.

Fund Sentiment

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in RGC Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RGCO is 0.0656%, an increase of 10.2407%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 4,044K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 793,157 shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 575,962 shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578,462 shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 16.77% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 289,242 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275,577 shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 77.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 275,510 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 224,333 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231,958 shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RGCO by 18.03% over the last quarter.

RGC Resources Background Information

RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.

