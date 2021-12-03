RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.20

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 1st of February to US$0.20. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

RGC Resources' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, RGC Resources was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 8.3% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 61% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

RGC Resources Has A Solid Track Record

NasdaqGM:RGCO Historic Dividend December 3rd 2021

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from US$0.45 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.78. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.6% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See RGC Resources' Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. RGC Resources has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 8.3% per annum. The lack of cash flows does make us a bit cautious though, especially when it comes to the future of the dividend.

Our Thoughts On RGC Resources' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While RGC Resources is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, RGC Resources has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

