RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on RGC Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = US$15m ÷ (US$310m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, RGC Resources has an ROCE of 5.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.5%.

NasdaqGM:RGCO Return on Capital Employed February 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured RGC Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is RGC Resources' ROCE Trending?

In terms of RGC Resources' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.2%, but since then they've fallen to 5.4%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On RGC Resources' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for RGC Resources. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 34% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

