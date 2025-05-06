RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings of $7.68 Million, Driven by Increased Utility Margins and Rates

RGC Resources, Inc. reported Q2 2025 earnings of $7.7 million, driven by higher utility margins and sales volumes.
RGC Resources, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with consolidated earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share, an increase from the previous year's earnings of $6,443,390, or $0.63 per share. The rise in earnings was attributed to higher base rates that took effect in July 2024 and increased sales volumes, although these were partially offset by lower earnings from an unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expenses. Cooler weather also contributed to a 12% increase in utility margins. For the first six months of the fiscal year, net income rose 12.9% to $12,945,897, or $1.26 per share. The State Corporation Commission recently made permanent the negotiated rates from the Company’s 2024 rate case. RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy services in Virginia through its subsidiaries.
Potential Positives
- RGC Resources, Inc. reported a substantial increase in consolidated earnings, achieving $7,676,208 or $0.74 per share for Q2 2025, compared to $6,443,390 or $0.63 per share for Q2 2024, indicating strong financial performance.
- The company experienced a 12% increase in utility margin, driven by a colder January and improved utilization by a large industrial customer, showcasing operational efficiency and market responsiveness.
- The State Corporation Commission's issuance of a final order making negotiated rates permanent supports the company's revenue stability and future financial planning.
- Overall net income for the first half of fiscal 2025 rose to $12,945,897, a 12.9% increase from the prior year, reflecting strong performance throughout the fiscal period.
Potential Negatives
- Despite an increase in earnings, the company reported a decrease in equity earnings from its unconsolidated affiliate, indicating reduced income from key investments.
- The increase in interest expense may signal rising financial pressures, posing a potential risk to future profitability.
- There is an acknowledgment of various risks, including inflation and interest rates, which could impact future performance, highlighting uncertainty in the company's outlook.
FAQ
What are the key financial results for RGC Resources, Inc. in Q2 2025?
RGC Resources reported earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share for Q2 2025, up from $6,443,390 or $0.63 per share a year prior.
How did weather affect RGC Resources' earnings in Q2 2025?
Cooler winter weather contributed to higher margins and earnings for RGC Resources in the second quarter of 2025.
What drove the increase in RGC Resources' utility margin?
The utility margin increased due to higher base rates and increased volumes, despite lower earnings from affiliates and higher interest expenses.
How does RGC Resources define utility margin?
Utility margin is defined as utility revenues less cost of gas, and is important for evaluating operational performance.
What was the status of RGC Resources' rates after the 2024 rate case?
The State Corporation Commission made the negotiated rates from RGC Resources' 2024 rate case filing permanent in early April 2025.
$RGCO Insider Trading Activity
$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,395 shares for an estimated $27,543 and 0 sales.
- PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $19,779 and 0 sales.
- LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.
$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CARY STREET PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY LLC removed 33,277 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $667,536
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 15,434 shares (+105.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,606
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 12,300 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $246,737
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 11,660 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $233,899
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 11,181 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $224,290
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 10,870 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,052
- CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC. added 10,857 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,585
ROANOKE, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6,443,390, or $0.63 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The primary drivers of the increased earnings were higher base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and increased volumes, offset by lower earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.
Cooler winter weather and higher base rates drove higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We had a strong second quarter as utility margin increased 12%, enhanced by a colder January and by a large industrial customer who continued strong utilization compared to the same period a year ago. The Company’s earnings from its investment in the MVP, with the pipeline in operation, were $801,175 in the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $1,229,384 in the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The larger 2024 amount corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”
Through the first six months of fiscal 2025, the Company’s net income of $12,945,897, or $1.26 per share, was up 12.9% from $11,463,382, or $1.14 per share, with similar reasons as the quarter – higher utility margin offset by lower earnings from the Company’s investment in MVP and higher interest expense. In early April, the State Corporation Commission issued a final order and made permanent the negotiated rates from the Company’s 2024 rate case filing.
RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.
Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.
The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, interest rates, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, domestic and geopolitical considerations, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.
Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.
Summary financial statements for the second quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Operating revenues
$
36,462,097
$
32,659,376
$
63,751,583
$
57,078,728
Operating expenses
26,062,155
24,029,667
46,023,620
41,796,982
Operating income
10,399,942
8,629,709
17,727,963
15,281,746
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
801,175
1,229,384
1,655,388
2,697,219
Other income, net
463,633
89,487
936,969
210,273
Interest expense
1,630,275
1,566,613
3,410,205
3,202,886
Income before income taxes
10,034,475
8,381,967
16,910,115
14,986,352
Income tax expense
2,358,267
1,938,577
3,964,218
3,522,970
Net income
$
7,676,208
$
6,443,390
$
12,945,897
$
11,463,382
Net earnings per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.74
$
0.63
$
1.26
$
1.14
Diluted
$
0.74
$
0.63
$
1.26
$
1.13
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.2075
$
0.2000
$
0.4150
$
0.4000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
10,304,222
10,170,595
10,281,725
10,099,533
Diluted
10,308,368
10,174,006
10,285,939
10,102,284
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
March 31,
Assets
2025
2024
Current assets
$
25,777,943
$
28,525,645
Utility property, net
267,560,507
254,140,117
Other non-current assets
33,082,837
30,693,768
Total Assets
$
326,421,287
$
313,359,530
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
45,489,019
$
21,702,382
Long-term debt, net
115,226,622
135,916,887
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities
47,872,423
45,196,399
Total Liabilities
208,588,064
202,815,668
Stockholders' Equity
117,833,223
110,543,862
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
326,421,287
$
313,359,530
Contact:
Timothy J. Mulvaney
Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:
(540) 777-3997
