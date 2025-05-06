RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Strong Second Quarter Earnings of $7.68 Million, Driven by Increased Utility Margins and Rates

RGC Resources, Inc. reported Q2 2025 earnings of $7.7 million, driven by higher utility margins and sales volumes.

RGC Resources, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with consolidated earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share, an increase from the previous year's earnings of $6,443,390, or $0.63 per share. The rise in earnings was attributed to higher base rates that took effect in July 2024 and increased sales volumes, although these were partially offset by lower earnings from an unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expenses. Cooler weather also contributed to a 12% increase in utility margins. For the first six months of the fiscal year, net income rose 12.9% to $12,945,897, or $1.26 per share. The State Corporation Commission recently made permanent the negotiated rates from the Company’s 2024 rate case. RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy services in Virginia through its subsidiaries.

Potential Positives

RGC Resources, Inc. reported a substantial increase in consolidated earnings, achieving $7,676,208 or $0.74 per share for Q2 2025, compared to $6,443,390 or $0.63 per share for Q2 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

The company experienced a 12% increase in utility margin, driven by a colder January and improved utilization by a large industrial customer, showcasing operational efficiency and market responsiveness.

The State Corporation Commission's issuance of a final order making negotiated rates permanent supports the company's revenue stability and future financial planning.

Overall net income for the first half of fiscal 2025 rose to $12,945,897, a 12.9% increase from the prior year, reflecting strong performance throughout the fiscal period.

Potential Negatives

Despite an increase in earnings, the company reported a decrease in equity earnings from its unconsolidated affiliate, indicating reduced income from key investments.

The increase in interest expense may signal rising financial pressures, posing a potential risk to future profitability.

There is an acknowledgment of various risks, including inflation and interest rates, which could impact future performance, highlighting uncertainty in the company's outlook.

FAQ

What are the key financial results for RGC Resources, Inc. in Q2 2025?

RGC Resources reported earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share for Q2 2025, up from $6,443,390 or $0.63 per share a year prior.

How did weather affect RGC Resources' earnings in Q2 2025?

Cooler winter weather contributed to higher margins and earnings for RGC Resources in the second quarter of 2025.

What drove the increase in RGC Resources' utility margin?

The utility margin increased due to higher base rates and increased volumes, despite lower earnings from affiliates and higher interest expenses.

How does RGC Resources define utility margin?

Utility margin is defined as utility revenues less cost of gas, and is important for evaluating operational performance.

What was the status of RGC Resources' rates after the 2024 rate case?

The State Corporation Commission made the negotiated rates from RGC Resources' 2024 rate case filing permanent in early April 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RGCO Insider Trading Activity

$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,395 shares for an estimated $27,543 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $19,779 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.

$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROANOKE, Va., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $7,676,208, or $0.74 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $6,443,390, or $0.63 per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The primary drivers of the increased earnings were higher base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and increased volumes, offset by lower earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.





Cooler winter weather and higher base rates drove higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “We had a strong second quarter as utility margin increased 12%, enhanced by a colder January and by a large industrial customer who continued strong utilization compared to the same period a year ago. The Company’s earnings from its investment in the MVP, with the pipeline in operation, were $801,175 in the second quarter ended March 31, 2025, down from $1,229,384 in the second quarter ended March 31, 2024. The larger 2024 amount corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”





Through the first six months of fiscal 2025, the Company’s net income of $12,945,897, or $1.26 per share, was up 12.9% from $11,463,382, or $1.14 per share, with similar reasons as the quarter – higher utility margin offset by lower earnings from the Company’s investment in MVP and higher interest expense. In early April, the State Corporation Commission issued a final order and made permanent the negotiated rates from the Company’s 2024 rate case filing.





RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.





Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.





The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, interest rates, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, domestic and geopolitical considerations, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.





Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.





Summary financial statements for the second quarter and fiscal year to date are as follows:

















RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income









(Unaudited)

























































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended

















March 31,









March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024





















































Operating revenues









$





36,462,097













$





32,659,376













$





63,751,583













$





57,078,728













Operating expenses













26,062,155

















24,029,667

















46,023,620

















41,796,982













Operating income













10,399,942

















8,629,709

















17,727,963

















15,281,746













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate













801,175

















1,229,384

















1,655,388

















2,697,219













Other income, net













463,633

















89,487

















936,969

















210,273













Interest expense













1,630,275

















1,566,613

















3,410,205

















3,202,886













Income before income taxes













10,034,475

















8,381,967

















16,910,115

















14,986,352













Income tax expense













2,358,267

















1,938,577

















3,964,218

















3,522,970





















































Net income









$





7,676,208













$





6,443,390













$





12,945,897













$





11,463,382





















































Net earnings per share of common stock:









































Basic









$





0.74













$





0.63













$





1.26













$





1.14













Diluted









$





0.74













$





0.63













$





1.26













$





1.13





















































Cash dividends per common share





$





0.2075













$





0.2000













$





0.4150













$





0.4000





















































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

































Basic













10,304,222

















10,170,595

















10,281,725

















10,099,533













Diluted













10,308,368

















10,174,006

















10,285,939

















10,102,284





























































































Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)

































































March 31,















Assets























2025

















2024





















Current assets

















$





25,777,943













$





28,525,645





















Utility property, net





















267,560,507

















254,140,117





















Other non-current assets





















33,082,837

















30,693,768





























































Total Assets

















$





326,421,287













$





313,359,530































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







































Current liabilities

















$





45,489,019













$





21,702,382





















Long-term debt, net





















115,226,622

















135,916,887





















Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities

















47,872,423

















45,196,399





















Total Liabilities





















208,588,064

















202,815,668





















Stockholders' Equity





















117,833,223

















110,543,862





























































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













$





326,421,287













$





313,359,530

































Contact:





Timothy J. Mulvaney













Vice President, Treasurer and CFO









Telephone:





(540) 777-3997







