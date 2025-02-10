RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings of $5.27 Million, Driven by Higher Utility Margins

RGC Resources, Inc. reports increased earnings of $5.27 million for Q1 2025, driven by higher utility margins and infrastructure investment.
RGC Resources, Inc. reported a net income of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ending December 31, 2024, showing an increase from $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's improved utility margins were attributed to new base rates effective July 2024, although these gains were partially offset by lower earnings from affiliates and higher interest expenses. Colder weather and increased usage by a major customer also contributed to the quarterly performance. Additionally, the company reported lower equity earnings from its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) compared to the previous year. RGC Resources provides energy services in Virginia through its subsidiaries, Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC, and emphasized that reported utility margins are a non-GAAP measure useful for assessing performance. The press release also included cautionary statements about forward-looking expectations and potential risks affecting future results.
Potential Positives
- RGC Resources, Inc. reported increased consolidated earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, demonstrating a positive year-over-year growth compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.
- The company achieved higher utility margins due to new base rates implemented on July 1, 2024, indicating an improved revenue stream.
- RGC Resources continued its investment in utility infrastructure, enhancing system reliability and positioning the company for future growth by attracting new customers.
- Cash dividends per common share increased to $0.2075 from $0.2000, reflecting a positive commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Potential Negatives
- Lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, decreasing from $1,467,835 in Q1 2023 to $854,213 in Q1 2024, indicating a significant drop in investment returns.
- Increased interest expense from $1,636,273 in Q1 2023 to $1,779,930 in Q1 2024, which may indicate higher borrowing costs affecting profitability.
- Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties regarding inflation, customer growth, and infrastructure investment, which could impact future financial performance.
FAQ
What were RGC Resources' earnings for the first quarter of 2025?
RGC Resources reported earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.
How did utility margins impact the earnings report?
Higher utility margins due to new base rates increased earnings, although they were offset by lower equity earnings and higher interest expenses.
What factors contributed to the increased earnings in December 2024?
Colder weather and strong usage from the largest transportation customer contributed to the higher quarterly performance.
What is the significance of utility margin in financial reporting?
Utility margin represents utility revenues minus cost of gas and is important for evaluating operating performance, according to management.
How does RGC Resources address forward-looking statements?
The company cautions that various risks could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements and they assume no duty to update these statements.
$RGCO Insider Trading Activity
$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $27,810 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 2 purchases buying 995 shares for an estimated $19,671 and 0 sales.
- LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.
$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 37,896 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $855,312
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 16,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $381,004
- INVESCO LTD. removed 14,718 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $332,185
- MORGAN STANLEY added 11,835 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $267,115
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 11,200 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $252,784
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,697 shares (+267.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $241,431
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,512 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $237,255
Full Release
ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. Higher utility margin reflected the new base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and was offset by lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.
Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and deliver gas to new customers, driving both higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Colder weather in December and strong usage by our largest transportation customer also contributed to a higher quarterly performance. The Company’s equity earnings from its investment in the MVP were $854,213 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the pipeline is in operation, compared to $1,467,835 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, which corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”
RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.
Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.
The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, MVP operation, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.
Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.
Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:
RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
Operating revenues
$
27,289,486
$
24,419,352
Operating expenses
19,961,465
17,767,315
Operating income
7,328,021
6,652,037
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate
854,213
1,467,835
Other income, net
473,336
120,786
Interest expense
1,779,930
1,636,273
Income before income taxes
6,875,640
6,604,385
Income tax expense
1,605,951
1,584,393
Net income
$
5,269,689
$
5,019,992
Net earnings per share of common stock:
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.50
Diluted
$
0.51
$
0.50
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.2075
$
0.2000
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
10,259,717
10,029,243
Diluted
10,263,997
10,031,354
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
December 31,
Assets
2024
2023
Current assets
$
35,920,737
$
34,769,875
Utility property, net
265,540,721
250,343,833
Other non-current assets
33,711,014
29,589,527
Total Assets
$
335,172,472
$
314,703,235
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
$
64,324,575
$
64,196,722
Long-term debt, net
111,336,132
102,461,196
Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities
47,750,676
44,500,714
Total Liabilities
223,411,383
211,158,632
Stockholders' Equity
111,761,089
103,544,603
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
335,172,472
$
314,703,235
Contact:
Timothy J. Mulvaney
Vice President, Treasurer and CFO
Telephone:
(540) 777-3997
