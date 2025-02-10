News & Insights

RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings of $5.27 Million, Driven by Higher Utility Margins

February 10, 2025 — 04:41 pm EST

RGC Resources, Inc. reports increased earnings of $5.27 million for Q1 2025, driven by higher utility margins and infrastructure investment.

Quiver AI Summary

RGC Resources, Inc. reported a net income of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ending December 31, 2024, showing an increase from $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's improved utility margins were attributed to new base rates effective July 2024, although these gains were partially offset by lower earnings from affiliates and higher interest expenses. Colder weather and increased usage by a major customer also contributed to the quarterly performance. Additionally, the company reported lower equity earnings from its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) compared to the previous year. RGC Resources provides energy services in Virginia through its subsidiaries, Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC, and emphasized that reported utility margins are a non-GAAP measure useful for assessing performance. The press release also included cautionary statements about forward-looking expectations and potential risks affecting future results.

Potential Positives

  • RGC Resources, Inc. reported increased consolidated earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, demonstrating a positive year-over-year growth compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • The company achieved higher utility margins due to new base rates implemented on July 1, 2024, indicating an improved revenue stream.
  • RGC Resources continued its investment in utility infrastructure, enhancing system reliability and positioning the company for future growth by attracting new customers.
  • Cash dividends per common share increased to $0.2075 from $0.2000, reflecting a positive commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, decreasing from $1,467,835 in Q1 2023 to $854,213 in Q1 2024, indicating a significant drop in investment returns.
  • Increased interest expense from $1,636,273 in Q1 2023 to $1,779,930 in Q1 2024, which may indicate higher borrowing costs affecting profitability.
  • Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties regarding inflation, customer growth, and infrastructure investment, which could impact future financial performance.

FAQ

What were RGC Resources' earnings for the first quarter of 2025?

RGC Resources reported earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

How did utility margins impact the earnings report?

Higher utility margins due to new base rates increased earnings, although they were offset by lower equity earnings and higher interest expenses.

What factors contributed to the increased earnings in December 2024?

Colder weather and strong usage from the largest transportation customer contributed to the higher quarterly performance.

What is the significance of utility margin in financial reporting?

Utility margin represents utility revenues minus cost of gas and is important for evaluating operating performance, according to management.

How does RGC Resources address forward-looking statements?

The company cautions that various risks could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements and they assume no duty to update these statements.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$RGCO Insider Trading Activity

$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $27,810 and 0 sales.
  • ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 2 purchases buying 995 shares for an estimated $19,671 and 0 sales.
  • LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.
  • CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 37,896 shares (+24.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $855,312
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 16,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $381,004
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 14,718 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $332,185
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 11,835 shares (+33.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $267,115
  • GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 11,200 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $252,784
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 10,697 shares (+267.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $241,431
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,512 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $237,255

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. Higher utility margin reflected the new base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and was offset by lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.



Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and deliver gas to new customers, driving both higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Colder weather in December and strong usage by our largest transportation customer also contributed to a higher quarterly performance. The Company’s equity earnings from its investment in the MVP were $854,213 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the pipeline is in operation, compared to $1,467,835 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, which corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.



The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, MVP operation, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.



Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.



Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:












































































































































































































































































































































































RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended


December 31,


2024

2023








Operating revenues
$
27,289,486

$
24,419,352

Operating expenses

19,961,465


17,767,315

Operating income

7,328,021


6,652,037

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

854,213


1,467,835

Other income, net

473,336


120,786

Interest expense

1,779,930


1,636,273

Income before income taxes

6,875,640


6,604,385

Income tax expense

1,605,951


1,584,393








Net income
$
5,269,689

$
5,019,992








Net earnings per share of common stock:






Basic
$
0.51

$
0.50

Diluted
$
0.51

$
0.50








Cash dividends per common share
$
0.2075

$
0.2000








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






Basic

10,259,717


10,029,243

Diluted

10,263,997


10,031,354



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(Unaudited)



December 31,


Assets
2024

2023

Current assets
$
35,920,737

$
34,769,875

Utility property, net

265,540,721


250,343,833

Other non-current assets

33,711,014


29,589,527








Total Assets
$
335,172,472

$
314,703,235









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Current liabilities
$
64,324,575

$
64,196,722

Long-term debt, net

111,336,132


102,461,196

Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities

47,750,676


44,500,714

Total Liabilities

223,411,383


211,158,632

Stockholders' Equity

111,761,089


103,544,603








Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
335,172,472

$
314,703,235




















Contact:
Timothy J. Mulvaney


Vice President, Treasurer and CFO

Telephone:
(540) 777-3997





