RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings of $5.27 Million, Driven by Higher Utility Margins

RGC Resources, Inc. reports increased earnings of $5.27 million for Q1 2025, driven by higher utility margins and infrastructure investment.

RGC Resources, Inc. reported a net income of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ending December 31, 2024, showing an increase from $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's improved utility margins were attributed to new base rates effective July 2024, although these gains were partially offset by lower earnings from affiliates and higher interest expenses. Colder weather and increased usage by a major customer also contributed to the quarterly performance. Additionally, the company reported lower equity earnings from its investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) compared to the previous year. RGC Resources provides energy services in Virginia through its subsidiaries, Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC, and emphasized that reported utility margins are a non-GAAP measure useful for assessing performance. The press release also included cautionary statements about forward-looking expectations and potential risks affecting future results.

Potential Positives

RGC Resources, Inc. reported increased consolidated earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, demonstrating a positive year-over-year growth compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company achieved higher utility margins due to new base rates implemented on July 1, 2024, indicating an improved revenue stream.

RGC Resources continued its investment in utility infrastructure, enhancing system reliability and positioning the company for future growth by attracting new customers.

Cash dividends per common share increased to $0.2075 from $0.2000, reflecting a positive commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates, decreasing from $1,467,835 in Q1 2023 to $854,213 in Q1 2024, indicating a significant drop in investment returns.

Increased interest expense from $1,636,273 in Q1 2023 to $1,779,930 in Q1 2024, which may indicate higher borrowing costs affecting profitability.

Forward-looking statements highlight risks and uncertainties regarding inflation, customer growth, and infrastructure investment, which could impact future financial performance.

FAQ

What were RGC Resources' earnings for the first quarter of 2025?

RGC Resources reported earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

How did utility margins impact the earnings report?

Higher utility margins due to new base rates increased earnings, although they were offset by lower equity earnings and higher interest expenses.

What factors contributed to the increased earnings in December 2024?

Colder weather and strong usage from the largest transportation customer contributed to the higher quarterly performance.

What is the significance of utility margin in financial reporting?

Utility margin represents utility revenues minus cost of gas and is important for evaluating operating performance, according to management.

How does RGC Resources address forward-looking statements?

The company cautions that various risks could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements and they assume no duty to update these statements.

$RGCO Insider Trading Activity

$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,400 shares for an estimated $27,810 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 2 purchases buying 995 shares for an estimated $19,671 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.

$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,269,689, or $0.51 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023. Higher utility margin reflected the new base rates that went into effect July 1, 2024 and was offset by lower equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliate and higher interest expense.





Roanoke Gas continued investing in utility infrastructure to enhance system reliability and deliver gas to new customers, driving both higher margins and earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Colder weather in December and strong usage by our largest transportation customer also contributed to a higher quarterly performance. The Company’s equity earnings from its investment in the MVP were $854,213 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the pipeline is in operation, compared to $1,467,835 in the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, which corresponded to the Company’s share of Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) during the construction phase.”





RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.





Utility margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.





The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding inflation, customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations, MVP operation, along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.





Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.





Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:









RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





December 31,





















2024









2023













































Operating revenues





$





27,289,486









$





24,419,352













Operating expenses









19,961,465













17,767,315













Operating income









7,328,021













6,652,037













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate









854,213













1,467,835













Other income, net









473,336













120,786













Interest expense









1,779,930













1,636,273













Income before income taxes









6,875,640













6,604,385













Income tax expense









1,605,951













1,584,393













































Net income





$





5,269,689









$





5,019,992













































Net earnings per share of common stock:

































Basic





$





0.51









$





0.50













Diluted





$





0.51









$





0.50













































Cash dividends per common share





$





0.2075









$





0.2000













































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

































Basic









10,259,717













10,029,243













Diluted









10,263,997













10,031,354





























Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(Unaudited)

























December 31,















Assets







2024









2023













Current assets





$





35,920,737









$





34,769,875













Utility property, net









265,540,721













250,343,833













Other non-current assets









33,711,014













29,589,527













































Total Assets





$





335,172,472









$





314,703,235















































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Current liabilities





$





64,324,575









$





64,196,722













Long-term debt, net









111,336,132













102,461,196













Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities









47,750,676













44,500,714













Total Liabilities









223,411,383













211,158,632













Stockholders' Equity









111,761,089













103,544,603













































Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





$





335,172,472









$





314,703,235

































Contact:





Timothy J. Mulvaney













Vice President, Treasurer and CFO









Telephone:





(540) 777-3997







