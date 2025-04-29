RGC Resources, Inc. Declares 325th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend of $0.2075 per Share

RGC Resources, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share, continuing its streak of 325 consecutive payments.

Quiver AI Summary

RGC Resources, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share, which will be paid on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2025. This marks the company's 325th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. RGC Resources provides energy and related services in Virginia, operating through subsidiaries like Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C. The press release also includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that could impact the company’s actual results, including factors like gas prices, geopolitical issues, and regulatory challenges, while noting that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend reinforces the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

This marks the Company's 325th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, highlighting a strong track record of consistent performance and reliability.

Payment of the dividend demonstrates financial stability and confidence in future earnings, which can attract potential investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the potential risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which may indicate instability in future performance.

The mention of geopolitical considerations and regulatory challenges suggests external factors that could negatively impact the company's operations and profitability.

The disclaimer that past performance is not a predictor of future results points to possible concerns about the sustainability of the company’s consistent dividend payments.

FAQ

What is the amount of the declared dividend by RGC Resources?

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025.

How many consecutive quarterly dividends has RGC Resources paid?

This marks the 325th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by RGC Resources, Inc.

What services does RGC Resources provide?

RGC Resources provides energy and related products and services in Virginia through its subsidiaries.

Where can I find more information about RGC Resources' financial performance?

More information can be found in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K report.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RGCO Insider Trading Activity

$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,395 shares for an estimated $27,543 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $19,779 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.

$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ROANOKE, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025. This is the Company’s 325th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.





RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries including Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, L.L.C.









The statements in this release that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from any expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, regarding customer growth, infrastructure investment and margins. These risks and uncertainties include gas prices and supply, geopolitical considerations and regulatory and legal challenges along with risks included under Item 1-A in the Company’s fiscal 2024 Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no duty to update these statements should expectations change or actual results differ from current expectations except as required by applicable laws and regulations.









Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.









Contact:





Timothy J. Mulvaney













Vice President, Treasurer and CFO









Telephone:





540-777-3997







