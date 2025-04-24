RGC Resources, Inc. Announces Quarterly Conference Call for Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Results

RGC Resources, Inc. will host its fiscal Q2 2025 conference call on May 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

RGC Resources, Inc. announced it will hold its quarterly conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 results. Presentation materials will be accessible beforehand on the company's website. Interested participants can join the call by dialing a toll-free number and entering a conference ID. A recording of the webcast will be available for one year on the same website. The company, which provides energy and related services in Virginia through its subsidiaries, also indicated that it may issue forward-looking statements regarding its financial performance and business outlook, reminding stakeholders that various factors could lead to actual results differing from those expectations.

Potential Positives

RGC Resources, Inc. will share its fiscal second quarter 2025 results, providing transparency and accountability to investors and stakeholders.

The conference call allows for direct communication with the company's executives, enhancing investor relations and engagement.

Anticipation of forward-looking statements indicates the company's commitment to informing stakeholders about future performance and strategies.

The availability of an archived webcast for one year provides ongoing access to information for investors and analysts, promoting transparency.

Potential Negatives

Notice that the press release emphasizes the potential for significant discrepancies between anticipated results and actual outcomes, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's ability to meet its financial projections.

The disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements may indicate underlying uncertainties about the company's future performance, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The mention of factors that could materially affect results suggests that the company may be facing challenges or risks that are unresolved, which could further impact investor perception.

FAQ

When is RGC Resources' fiscal second quarter conference call?

RGC Resources will host its fiscal second quarter conference call on May 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. eastern time.

How can I access the RGC Resources conference call?

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-877-304-9269 and entering conference identification number 917621.

Where can I find the presentation materials for the call?

The related presentation materials will be available on the Investor & Financial Information page of the RGC Resources website prior to the call.

Will the webcast be available after the conference call?

Yes, an archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the RGC Resources Investor & Financial Information page.

What services does RGC Resources provide?

RGC Resources provides energy and related products and services primarily to customers in Virginia through its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RGCO Insider Trading Activity

$RGCO insiders have traded $RGCO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B JOHNSTON has made 3 purchases buying 1,395 shares for an estimated $27,543 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL W NESTER (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $19,779 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAWRENCE T. OLIVER (VP and Secretary) has made 6 purchases buying 58 shares for an estimated $1,200 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTEN BROOKE MILES (VP, Human Resources) has made 6 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $599 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $RGCO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



ROANOKE, Va., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) will host its quarterly conference call and webcast to review the results of its fiscal second quarter 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company website on the Investor & Financial Information page at





https://www.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/





.





Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing toll-free 1-877-304-9269 and entering conference identification number 917621. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year at





https://ww





w.rgcresources.com/investor-financial-information/





.





RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.





From time to time, the Company may publish forward-looking statements relating to such matters as anticipated financial performance, business prospects, technological developments, new products, research and development activities and similar matters. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements. In order to comply with the terms of the safe harbor, the Company notes that a variety of factors could cause the Company’s actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. Past performance is not necessarily a predictor of future results.









Contact:





Timothy J. Mulvaney













VP, Treasurer and CFO









Telephone:





540-777-3997







