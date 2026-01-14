RGA Stock Trading at Discount to Industry at 1X: Time to Hold?

Reinsurance Group of America RGA shares are trading at a discount to the Zacks Life Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1X is lower than the industry average of 2X, the Finance sector’s 4.36X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 8.69X. The life insurer has a Value Score of A.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million.



Shares of Manulife Financial Corp. MFC and Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF are trading at a discount, while Primerica, Inc. PRI is trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGA’s Price Performance

Shares of this life insurer have gained 2.9% in the last six-month period compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGA Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

Shares of Reinsurance Group closed at $197.93 on Tuesday and are trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $195.19 and $193.72, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RGA’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reinsurance Group’s 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 22.8% and 8.7%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



Earnings have grown 15.3% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 7.8%.

Average Target Price for RGA Suggests Upside

Based on short-term price targets offered by nine analysts, the Zacks average price target is $240.00 per share. The average suggests a potential 18.74% upside from the last closing price.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group’s Return on Invested Capital

Its return on invested capital (ROIC) has increased every year, reflecting RGA’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 5.52%, higher than the industry average of 0.6%.

Key Points to Note for RGA

Reinsurance Group is a leader in the traditional U.S. and Latin American markets. It has successfully expanded its product line with market-leading services, capabilities, expertise and innovation. Individual mortality has matured, providing a base for stable earnings and capital generation. Significant value embedded in the in-force business is anticipated to generate predictable long-term earnings. Product-line expansion contributes to risk diversification.



In Canada, Reinsurance Group is a market leader with solid growth and profitability. It has a sizable block of in-force business, which is a significant source of future earnings. Reinsurance Group expects longevity insurance, projected to witness steady demand, to experience long-term growth in the Canadian market. While longevity insurance provides a diversified income source, it also acts as a hedge against a large mortality position.



Demand for protection products among the emerging global middle class and increasing demand for retirement, senior protection and savings products among aging populations create opportunities for growth in new business.



RGA is well-capitalized and has access to multiple forms of capital. RGA expects to remain active in deploying capital in attractive growth opportunities while balancing returning excess capital to shareholders over time.



Reinsurance Group continues to ramp up technological inclusion with its product. This insurer is a global biometric liability reinsurance leader. Biometrics experience, which includes mortality, morbidity and longevity, over the last five quarters was favorable.



The company’s free cash flow conversion has remained more than 85% over the last few quarters, reflecting its solid earnings.

Wealth Distribution

This global reinsurer has also been managing capital effectively via share buybacks, dividend payments and prudent investments. RGA expects to remain active in deploying capital into attractive growth opportunities in organic flow and in-force block transactions and returning excess capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

End Notes

New business volumes, favorable longevity experience, a diversified business and effective capital deployment should continue to favor RGA over the long term.



The stock also has a VGM Score of A. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and the most promising momentum.



Coupled with solid growth projections, as well as attractive valuations and favorable ROIC of the stock, it is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

