RGA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $133.13, changing hands as low as $126.54 per share. Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RGA's low point in its 52 week range is $99.81 per share, with $153.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.37.
Also see: PagerDuty Historical Earnings
Institutional Holders of MFT
RVSB Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.