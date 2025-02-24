RGA Joins With Equitable To Reinsure $32 Bln Of Diversified Mix Of Life Insurance Products

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) has entered into an agreement with Equitable Holdings (EQH) to reinsure a diversified block of life insurance products and expand their strategic partnership. RGA is reinsuring 75% of Equitable's in-force life insurance liabilities. The block includes approximately $18 billion of general account reserves and $14 billion of separate account reserves. RGA expects to deploy $1.5 billion of capital at closing into the reinsurance deal.

RGA expects the transaction to contribute approximately $70 million of adjusted operating income before taxes in 2025. Adjusted operating income before tax is expected to increase to $160 - $170 million in 2026.

