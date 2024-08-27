News & Insights

Markets

RGA Enters Coinsurance Transaction With American National Insurance - Quick Facts

August 27, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) has reached an agreement with American National Insurance Company and its affiliates to reinsure a diversified block of life business through a coinsurance arrangement. Under the agreement, approximately $3.5 billion of American National's statutory reserves will be transferred to subsidiaries of RGA.

"This transaction exemplifies our close collaboration with clients and comprehensive understanding of their needs, enabling us to execute solutions aligned with their strategic business objectives," said Senan O'Loughlin, Executive Vice President, US Individual Life, RGA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.