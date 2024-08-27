RGA Enters Coinsurance Transaction With American National Insurance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) has reached an agreement with American National Insurance Company and its affiliates to reinsure a diversified block of life business through a coinsurance arrangement. Under the agreement, approximately $3.5 billion of American National's statutory reserves will be transferred to subsidiaries of RGA.

"This transaction exemplifies our close collaboration with clients and comprehensive understanding of their needs, enabling us to execute solutions aligned with their strategic business objectives," said Senan O'Loughlin, Executive Vice President, US Individual Life, RGA.

