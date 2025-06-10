Stocks
RFL

$RFL stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

June 10, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$RFL stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,825,080 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $RFL:

$RFL Insider Trading Activity

$RFL insiders have traded $RFL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HOWARD S JONAS (Exec Chairman, CEO & President) has made 3 purchases buying 13,080,457 shares for an estimated $16,742,984 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $RFL stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $RFL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.