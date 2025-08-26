RFIL vs. Amphenol: Which Connectivity Stock is a Better Buy Now?

RF Industries RFIL and Amphenol APH are well-known providers of electronic connectors and interconnect systems serving diverse end-markets. Amphenol is much bigger in size compared to RFIL; however, both offer solutions that are vital for telecom operators, wireless infrastructure providers, and data centers.



While RF Industries offers RF connectors, coaxial cables, and fiber optic solutions, Amphenol designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Both RF Industries and Amphenol benefit from the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency, and rugged interconnect solutions.



So, RF Industries or Amphenol, which is a better buy under the current scenario?

The Case for RFIL Stock

RF Industries benefits from growing adoption of its integrated solutions, with backlog increasing to $15 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025 on bookings of $18.7 million. The company is winning new customers as well as repeat customers, reflecting a strong adoption rate as well as growing credibility and reputation.



RF Industries’ ongoing transition from a product-oriented company to an integrated solutions provider is expected to drive top-line growth over the long term. The company is gaining its footprint among wireless, aerospace, public safety and industrial OEM customers. RFIL is planning to penetrate industries including energy, transportation, wireline telecom and data centers.



RFIL’s small cell solutions are gaining adoption. It currently has 100 opportunities in the sales pipeline for Wireless DAS build-outs in stadiums and venues. A streamlined procurement and supply chain process is reducing inventory, which was $12.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, down from $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter. RF Industries is diversifying its supply chain, which is helping it limit tariff-related uncertainties. However, tariffs are expected to negatively impact growth.

The Case for Amphenol Stock

APH’s strong portfolio is helping drive order growth, which jumped 36% year over year and 4% sequentially to $5.523 billion, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98:1. Amphenol continues to expand its portfolio and market reach through targeted acquisitions across communications, medical and defense verticals.



Rising AI workloads and cloud infrastructure upgrades are fueling demand for high-speed interconnects. This momentum is expected to support the Communications Solutions segment. Electrification in transportation and rising electronic content in medical devices are driving the adoption of Amphenol’s cable assemblies and sensor-based systems. These drivers are expected to support steady growth in the Interconnect and Sensor Systems segment.



A plethora of acquisitions — CIT, Lutze, CommScope’s Andrew business, LifeSync, Narda-MITEQ, XMA and Q Microwave — have been driving Amphenol’s prospects. The company’s diversified end-market exposure, expanding interconnect portfolio and strong acquisition execution continue to support solid growth visibility.



APH Earnings Estimate Revision Positive, RFIL’ Steady

Amphenol expects third-quarter 2025 earnings between 77 cents and 79 cents per share, indicating growth between 54% and 58% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $3.02 per share, up 3.1% over the past 30 days, indicating a 59.8% increase over fiscal 2024’s reported figure.



Amphenol Corporation Price and Consensus

Amphenol Corporation price-consensus-chart | Amphenol Corporation Quote

The consensus mark for RF Industries’ 2025 earnings has been steady at 24 cents per share over the past 30 days. RFIL reported a loss of 9 cents per share in 2024.

RF Industries, Ltd. Price and Consensus

RF Industries, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | RF Industries, Ltd. Quote

Price Performance and Valuation: APH vs. RFIL

Year to date (YTD), RF Industries shares have jumped 74.2%, outperforming Amphenol’s appreciation of 58%.

YTD Price Performance: APH vs. RFIL



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both RFIL and APH are overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of C and D, respectively.



In terms of forward 12-month price/sales, Amphenol shares are trading at 5.87X, higher than RF Industries’ 0.91X.

RFIL and APH Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Amphenol is a Better Buy Than RFIL

Amphenol’s expanding portfolio of fiber optic, power, antenna and sensor technologies continues to gain traction across datacom, aerospace and defense markets. RF Industries’ initiatives to diversify its footprint and the growing adoption of its solutions, which are driving the backlog, are positive. However, tariffs are expected to negatively impact growth.



Currently, Amphenol has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making the stock a stronger pick compared with RF Industries, which has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

