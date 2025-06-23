$RFIL stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RFIL stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,694,350 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $RFIL:
$RFIL Insider Trading Activity
$RFIL insiders have traded $RFIL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RFIL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK KEITH HOLDSWORTH has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $70,805 and 0 sales.
$RFIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $RFIL stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 335,807 shares (-33.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,574,934
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 59,006 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,738
- WEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 36,942 shares (+171.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,257
- BAILARD, INC. added 26,945 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,372
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 23,522 shares (+255.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,318
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 19,100 shares (+4.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,579
- KOVACK ADVISORS, INC. removed 15,994 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,536
