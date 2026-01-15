RFIL Shares Jump on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y

RF Industries RFIL reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 233%. The company reported earnings of 4 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues increased 23% year over year to $22.7 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 17.06%. The year-over-year upside is attributed to strong growth, driven by a higher-margin product mix and increased customer demand across diversified markets.



Following the results, RFIL shares jumped 21.36% in the pre-market trading.

RF Industries’ Q4 Backlog Details

RFIL’s backlog stood at $15.5 million on bookings of $18.5 million. As of Jan. 14, 2026, the company’s backlog stood at $12.4 million.

RF Industries’ Q4 Operating Details

The fourth-quarter 2025 gross margin expanded by 600 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 37%.



As a percentage of revenues, engineering expenses decreased 10 basis points (bps) year over year to 3.8%, whereas selling and general expenses increased 210 bps year over year to 29%. Total operating expenses increased 200 bps year over year to 32.8%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.6 million from $0.91 million year over year.



The operating margin expanded 350 bps year over year to 4% in the reported quarter. Non-GAAP net income increased to $2.1 million from $0.4 million, and adjusted net earnings increased to 20 cents per diluted share from 4 cents in the reported quarter.

RF Industries’ Balance Sheet

As of Oct. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.08 million compared with $3 million as of July 31, 2025. The company also had working capital of $14.1 million and a current ratio of approximately 1.7:1, with current assets of $35 million and current liabilities of $20.9 million as on the same date.



The company generated cash flow from operations of $4.6 million during the trailing 12 months compared with $3.17 million in the previous year.

