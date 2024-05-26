News & Insights

Stocks

RFG Unveils Business Insights and Acquisition Update

May 26, 2024 — 07:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited (RFG), Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchise operator, has announced an investor update to discuss its business model, market conditions, and insights on the recently acquired Beefy’s Pies. The update will be presented at an investor event scheduled for later today. RFG, known for managing well-known brands such as Gloria Jean’s and Donut King, also specializes in coffee roasting and supply under the Di Bella Coffee brand.

For further insights into AU:RFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RFGPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.