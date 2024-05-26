RFG Unveils Business Insights and Acquisition Update

Retail Food Group Limited (AU:RFG) has released an update.

Retail Food Group Limited (RFG), Australia’s largest multi-brand retail food franchise operator, has announced an investor update to discuss its business model, market conditions, and insights on the recently acquired Beefy’s Pies. The update will be presented at an investor event scheduled for later today. RFG, known for managing well-known brands such as Gloria Jean’s and Donut King, also specializes in coffee roasting and supply under the Di Bella Coffee brand.

