RFG Holdings (ASX:RFG) Price Target Increased by 28.21% to 0.13

The average one-year price target for RFG Holdings (ASX:RFG) has been revised to 0.13 / share. This is an increase of 28.21% from the prior estimate of 0.10 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.12 to a high of 0.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 116.10% from the latest reported closing price of 0.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in RFG Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFG is 0.00%, a decrease of 27.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1,205K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 539K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 424K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 59K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 56K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 36K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.