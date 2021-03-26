RF vs. FBNC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Banks - Southeast stocks are likely familiar with Regions Financial (RF) and First Bancorp (FBNC). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Regions Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while First Bancorp has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that RF is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

RF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.37, while FBNC has a forward P/E of 14.66. We also note that RF has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FBNC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62.

Another notable valuation metric for RF is its P/B ratio of 1.21. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FBNC has a P/B of 1.41.

These metrics, and several others, help RF earn a Value grade of B, while FBNC has been given a Value grade of C.

RF stands above FBNC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that RF is the superior value option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

