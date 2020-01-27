RF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.55, changing hands as low as $15.32 per share. Regions Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RF's low point in its 52 week range is $13.38 per share, with $17.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.37. The RF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

