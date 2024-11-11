RF Lafferty Upgrades Lucid Group (LCID)

Fintel reports that on November 11, 2024, RF Lafferty upgraded their outlook for Lucid Group (NasdaqGS:LCID) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.38% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lucid Group is $3.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.77 to a high of $4.39. The average price target represents an increase of 41.38% from its latest reported closing price of $2.35 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lucid Group is 5,037MM, an increase of 589.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lucid Group. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 5.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCID is 0.10%, an increase of 18.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 1,658,313K shares. The put/call ratio of LCID is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 1,374,700K shares representing 45.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,792K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,837K shares , representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 11.09% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,215K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,454K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 4.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16,332K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,899K shares , representing an increase of 8.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 4.73% over the last quarter.

VISGX - Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,070K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCID by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Lucid Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lucid seeks to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating the most captivating electric vehicles, centered around the human experience. The company's first car, Lucid Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design underpinned by race-proven technology. Featuring luxurious interior space in a mid-size exterior footprint, select models of Air are expected to be capable of a projected EPA estimated range of over 500 miles. Customer deliveries of Lucid Air are planned to begin this year.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.