RF Lafferty Maintains Fisker Inc - (FSR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, RF Lafferty maintained coverage of Fisker Inc - (NYSE:FSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker Inc - is 9.23. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 55.14% from its latest reported closing price of 5.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker Inc - is 2,165MM, an increase of 161,106.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.08%, a decrease of 10.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.23% to 106,095K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 18,750K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,576K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 17.52% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 10,189K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,584K shares, representing an increase of 15.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 10.94% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,909K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 20.95% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,229K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 70.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 168.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,041K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,380K shares, representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.