RF Lafferty Maintains Fisker Inc - (FSR) Buy Recommendation

May 10, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, RF Lafferty maintained coverage of Fisker Inc - (NYSE:FSR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker Inc - is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 99.02% from its latest reported closing price of 6.15.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker Inc - is 2,165MM, an increase of 409,937.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.20%, an increase of 126.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.51% to 105,386K shares. FSR / Fisker Inc - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FSR is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSR / Fisker Inc - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

FIFTHDELTA holds 17,576K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,391K shares, representing an increase of 57.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 134.05% over the last quarter.

Moore Capital Management holds 8,584K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,184K shares, representing an increase of 16.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 16.34% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 5,909K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,113K shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 20.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,380K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,796K shares, representing an increase of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 0.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,395K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares, representing an increase of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles.

