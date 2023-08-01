RF Lafferty Initiates Coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (PSNY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, RF Lafferty initiated coverage of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.22% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 25.22% from its latest reported closing price of 4.48.

The projected annual revenue for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR is 5,603MM, an increase of 119.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC - ADR. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 8.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSNY is 0.11%, a decrease of 37.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.86% to 18,144K shares. The put/call ratio of PSNY is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB holds 4,400K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,741K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,637K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 29.34% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,652K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,250K shares, representing an increase of 15.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 9.94% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 2,317K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,945K shares, representing a decrease of 27.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 20.80% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 1,122K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSNY by 41.49% over the last quarter.

