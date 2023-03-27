RF Lafferty Initiates Coverage of Lion Electric (LEV) with Buy Recommendation

On March 27, 2023, RF Lafferty initiated coverage of Lion Electric with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.95% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lion Electric is $4.00. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 115.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.85.

The projected annual revenue for Lion Electric is $332MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.43.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Power Corp of Canada holds 77,144K shares representing 34.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,301K shares, representing an increase of 12.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 2.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,111K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,141K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 29.15% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,468K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,984K shares, representing an increase of 33.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 17.82% over the last quarter.

National Bank Of Canada holds 1,744K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 65.06% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,198K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,230K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEV by 30.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lion Electric. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 9.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEV is 0.71%, an increase of 0.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.15% to 97,277K shares. The put/call ratio of LEV is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

Lion Electric Co Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Lion Electric Company designs and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. The Company offers all-electric school buses, minibus for special needs, and urban trucks. Lion Electric serves customers in North America.

