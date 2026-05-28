RF Industries vs. Amphenol: Which Connectivity Play Looks Stronger?

The connectivity infrastructure market is witnessing strong demand growth, fueled by expanding data center investments, rising network upgrades and increasing adoption of high-speed communication technologies. Against this backdrop, RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL and Amphenol Corporation APH have emerged as notable players in the connectivity space, serving industries ranging from telecommunications and industrial automation to aerospace and defense.

While RF Industries is benefiting from improving operational execution and niche market exposure, Amphenol continues to leverage its scale, diversified portfolio and strong global presence. With both companies positioned to capitalize on long-term connectivity trends, investors may wonder which stock currently offers the stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for RFIL

One of the biggest positives for RF Industries is its growing diversification across products, customers and end markets. Management highlighted that the business is no longer heavily dependent on a few telecom projects, as it is now generating opportunities across aerospace, industrial, medical, government, cable and edge data center markets. This broader exposure is helping RF Industries reduce cyclicality and build a more stable revenue base. The company also noted that strong demand in custom cable solutions helped offset delays in other segments during the quarter, showcasing the benefits of its diversified strategy.

Another encouraging factor is RF Industries’ improving profitability and operating leverage. Despite relatively flat sales, the company delivered meaningful margin expansion in the first quarter through pricing discipline, product mix improvements and operational efficiencies. Gross margin improved significantly year over year, while adjusted EBITDA also increased sharply. Management believes the company can sustain margins above the 30% level as higher-value products and stronger execution continue supporting profitability. The company’s capital-light manufacturing model and improved supply-chain flexibility are also helping boost efficiency without requiring major spending increases.

RF Industries is also benefiting from rising traction in its thermal cooling and small-cell solutions. Management emphasized growing customer interest in its DAC thermal cooling systems, particularly for edge data center and industrial applications. The company believes these solutions address a major unmet need at the edge of networks by lowering energy consumption and reducing maintenance requirements. RF Industries is already seeing installations, customer trials and repeat orders from blue-chip clients, which could support long-term growth opportunities in newer markets. In addition, backlog expanded strongly during the quarter, reflecting improving demand visibility heading into the rest of fiscal 2026.

On the downside, RF Industries still operates on a much smaller scale than larger peers, making earnings growth somewhat sensitive to project timing and customer spending patterns. Management acknowledged that backlog can fluctuate materially between quarters depending on when orders are received or fulfilled. The company also remains exposed to macroeconomic uncertainty, evolving tariff conditions and delays in customer projects, particularly in telecom-related markets. While diversification is improving stability, the business is still in the process of scaling its newer growth initiatives.

The Case for APH

Amphenol’s biggest advantage in the connectivity space is its unmatched scale and diversification across end markets. The company continues to generate strong growth across IT datacom, industrial, defense, automotive and communications networks, reducing dependence on any single market cycle. Management emphasized that this broad exposure allows Amphenol to benefit from multiple long-term technology trends simultaneously, including artificial intelligence infrastructure, next-generation defense systems and industrial automation. The company’s balanced portfolio also provides stability and flexibility that smaller competitors often struggle to match.

Another major strength for Amphenol is its dominant position in AI-driven connectivity solutions. The company reported exceptional momentum in its IT datacom business, fueled by rising demand for high-speed copper, power and fiber-optic interconnect products used in AI data centers. Management noted that customers continue demanding more capacity as AI architectures become increasingly complex. Following the CommScope acquisition, Amphenol now offers one of the industry’s broadest connectivity portfolios, enabling it to participate across multiple layers of AI infrastructure. This positions the company to benefit from long-term data center expansion and rising networking complexity.

Amphenol also stands out for its strong execution capabilities and profitability profile. The company delivered record sales, robust order growth and impressive margin expansion during the quarter, reflecting operational discipline and pricing strength. Management repeatedly highlighted Amphenol’s ability to rapidly scale production, support customers during heavy-demand cycles and reinvest cash flows into new technologies and capacity expansion. This execution track record has helped the company gain market share across several connectivity markets while strengthening relationships with hyperscalers, telecom providers and industrial customers.

RFIL vs. APH: Whose Earnings Forecast Looks Better?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RFIL’s fiscal 2026 sales implies a 7.5% year-over-year increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share is 58 cents, compared with 40 cents reported in 2025. Earnings estimates for the current year have remained stable in the past 30 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH’s 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 44.4% and 42.5%, respectively. Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation

RFIL stock has surged 344.5% in the past year compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 31.9%. Conversely, APH's shares have risen 59.2% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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RFIL is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43X, above its median of 32.59X over the last year. APH’s forward earnings multiple sits at 27.46X, below its median of 34.22X over the same time frame.

P/E (F12M)



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Wrapping Up

Both companies are benefiting from rising demand for connectivity infrastructure, but Amphenol appears to hold the stronger overall position at this stage. The company combines large-scale operations, broad end-market diversification and a dominant presence in fast-growing AI data center connectivity solutions, giving it multiple growth drivers beyond traditional telecom spending.

Amphenol’s stronger execution capabilities, deeper customer relationships and ability to rapidly scale production also provide a competitive edge in capturing next-generation networking and AI infrastructure opportunities. While RF Industries is making meaningful progress through diversification and improving profitability, it remains a smaller player that is still scaling its newer growth initiatives and remains more vulnerable to project timing fluctuations. Overall, Amphenol currently looks better positioned for sustained long-term growth and stability in the evolving connectivity market.

RFIL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), whereas APH has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.