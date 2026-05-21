RF Industries Stock Up 195% in 6 Months: Is it too Late to Invest?

RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL has delivered an eye-catching rally over the past six months, with the stock surging 195.2%, compared with the industry’s increase of 13.4%. The sharp move reflects growing optimism that the communications equipment maker is entering a stronger growth phase after several years of operational restructuring and strategic repositioning.

The rally has been fueled by improving profitability, rising backlog levels and expanding opportunities across multiple end markets. Management highlighted stronger margins, better operating leverage and increasing momentum in areas such as thermal cooling systems, custom cabling and integrated network solutions. Investors also reacted positively to signs that the company’s diversification efforts are reducing dependence on traditional telecom spending cycles.

On the other hand, the company has also outperformed the other industry players like Qorvo, Inc. QRVO and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS, as shown in the chart below.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Diversification Strategy Is Paying Off

One of the biggest factors supporting RF Industries’ momentum is its growing diversification across customers, industries and product categories. In the past, the company relied heavily on telecom infrastructure spending, which often created uneven revenue trends tied to carrier capital expenditure cycles.

That exposure is now broadening significantly. Management said the company is seeing opportunities across aerospace, industrial, medical, cable, government and edge data center markets. This wider customer base helps reduce volatility and gives RF Industries access to multiple growth channels instead of depending on one industry alone.

The company’s custom cable segment also performed strongly during the latest quarter, helping offset delays in other areas of the business. That flexibility demonstrates how diversification is improving operational stability and creating a more balanced revenue stream.

Thermal Cooling Solutions Could Become a Major Growth Engine

Another key driver behind investor enthusiasm is RF Industries’ Direct Air Cooling technology. The company believes growing data usage and edge computing trends are creating strong demand for efficient cooling infrastructure at smaller network facilities and edge locations.

Management noted that its cooling systems can reduce energy costs substantially while lowering maintenance requirements compared with traditional air-conditioning-based systems. Customer interest has continued to grow, particularly in edge data centers and industrial applications, where operators are looking for more efficient and reliable cooling solutions.

The company is also beginning to benefit from customer trials and installations that could eventually turn into larger long-term deployment opportunities. If adoption continues to expand, thermal cooling solutions could become one of RF Industries’ most important growth businesses over the next several years.

Margin Expansion & Operating Leverage Strengthen Outlook

RF Industries’ recent results showed that it is becoming more efficient operationally. Gross margin improved meaningfully year over year, even though revenues remained relatively stable. This suggests the company is benefiting from better pricing, improved product mix and stronger execution.

Management also emphasized that the business model now carries greater operating leverage. Because the company maintains a relatively lean cost structure, revenue growth could translate into faster earnings growth. Supply-chain diversification and flexible manufacturing arrangements are also helping the company scale operations without requiring major capital investments.

Financially, the company has strengthened its balance sheet as well. RF Industries reduced net debt, improved liquidity and continued to generate healthier cash flow, giving management more flexibility to support future expansion initiatives.

Rising Backlog Supports Growth Expectations

Investors were further encouraged by the company’s growing backlog, which climbed sharply from prior levels. Management stated that orders are increasing across several product lines, including custom cabling, small-cell deployments and thermal cooling solutions.

The company also expects revenue growth to accelerate as the year progresses, supported by improving pipeline activity and stronger customer demand. Management expressed confidence that the momentum seen during fiscal 2025 is continuing into fiscal 2026.

Major Concern: Small-Cap Volatility and Execution Risk

Despite the strong momentum, RF Industries still carries meaningful risks. The company remains relatively small, making its stock more volatile than that of larger technology and communications equipment companies. Even modest changes in customer orders or project timing can significantly affect quarterly results.

Management also acknowledged that backlog figures can fluctuate depending on shipment schedules and order timing, meaning investors should not treat backlog growth as a guaranteed indicator of future revenue performance.

In addition, some of RF Industries’ newer growth opportunities, especially in thermal cooling and edge infrastructure, are still developing markets. While early customer response has been encouraging, the long-term adoption curve remains uncertain. If customer deployments slow or telecom and industrial spending weakens, growth expectations could moderate quickly.

RF Industries has clearly improved its operational performance and strategic positioning, which helps explain the stock’s massive rally. While the easy gains may no longer be available after such a sharp surge, the company’s expanding market opportunities, stronger margins and diversified business model suggest the growth story may still have room to run if management continues executing effectively.

RFIL’s Bottom Line Improves

RFIL's earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 90 days. The company is expected to deliver adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents in 2026, compared with the reported figure of 40 cents in fiscal 2025. RFIL’s top line in fiscal 2026 is likely to witness growth of 7.5%.





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On the other hand, Qorvo and Skyworks Solutions' earnings in the current year are likely to witness a decline of 2.3% and 15.9% year over year, respectively.

RFIL Trades at a Premium

RFIL is trading at a premium on a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio basis. Its forward 12-month P/S ratio stands at 2.12X, higher than the industry.

RFIL P/S Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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End Notes

RF Industries appears to be executing well, with improving profitability, stronger operational efficiency, expanding opportunities across multiple industries and increasing demand for products such as thermal cooling and custom cable solutions. The company’s diversification efforts are reducing reliance on traditional telecom spending and creating a more balanced growth profile, which supports a positive long-term outlook.

However, after a massive stock rally, much of the near-term optimism seems reflected in the share price, and the stock is also trading at a premium valuation while operating in markets that can remain volatile. Existing investors may consider holding RFIL’s shares to benefit from continued business momentum and future execution, while new investors may be better served waiting for a more attractive entry point rather than chasing the recent surge.

RFIL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.