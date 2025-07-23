RF Industries (RFIL) Soars 12.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

RF Industries, Ltd. RFIL shares soared 12.7% in the last trading session to close at $8.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 36.8% gain over the past four weeks.

RF Industries is benefiting from an expanding portfolio with the addition of applications like small cells, distributed antenna systems, industrial connectivity and DAC thermal cooling, apart from interconnect product offerings.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +700%. Revenues are expected to be $18.52 million, up 10% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For RF Industries, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RFIL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

RF Industries is a member of the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry. One other stock in the same industry, Qorvo QRVO, finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $87.8. QRVO has returned 8.7% over the past month.

Qorvo's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.62. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -28.7%. Qorvo currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

