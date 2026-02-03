RF Industries (RFIL) Price Target Increased by 10.81% to 10.46

The average one-year price target for RF Industries (NasdaqGM:RFIL) has been revised to $10.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.81% from the prior estimate of $9.44 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.35 to a high of $10.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.80% from the latest reported closing price of $10.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in RF Industries. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RFIL is 0.11%, an increase of 7.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.56% to 4,438K shares. The put/call ratio of RFIL is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 803K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 811K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 18.73% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 509K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares , representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 17.84% over the last quarter.

180 Degree Capital holds 473K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 249K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 93.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RFIL by 78.32% over the last quarter.

