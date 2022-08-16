RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Surges 6.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $7.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The recent surge in share price can be attributed to the positive return on investment from the acquisition of Microlab. The acquisition has expanded the customer base of RF Industries and the company is enjoying broader product offering which contributes to the growing gross margin and bottom line.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $21.86 million, up 43.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For RF Industries, Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RFIL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

RF Industries, Ltd. is part of the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry. Akoustis (AKTS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% lower at $5.20. AKTS has returned 45.7% in the past month.

For Akoustis , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.19. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Akoustis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

