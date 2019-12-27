RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RFIL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that RFIL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.36, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RFIL was $6.36, representing a -28.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.89 and a 21.14% increase over the 52 week low of $5.25.

RFIL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). RFIL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RFIL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

