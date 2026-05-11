RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 29.2% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $15.8 in the previous session. RF Industries has gained 164.4% since the start of the year compared to the 16.7% gain for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 6.8% return for the Zacks Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on March 16, 2026, RF Industries reported EPS of $0.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.03.

For the current fiscal year, RF Industries is expected to post earnings of $0.58 per share on $86.63 in revenues. This represents a 45% change in EPS on a 7.5% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.61 per share on $92.18 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 5.17% and 6.41%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

RF Industries may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

RF Industries has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 26.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 14.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 26.6X versus its peer group's average of 9.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, RF Industries currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if RF Industries fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though RF Industries shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does RFIL Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of RFIL have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO). QRVO has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of B.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Qorvo, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 39.67%, and for the current fiscal year, QRVO is expected to post earnings of $6.78 per share on revenue of $3.52 billion.

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. have gained 13.4% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 13.36X and a P/CF of 9.53X.

The Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry is in the top 11% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for RFIL and QRVO, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.