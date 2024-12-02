News & Insights

RF Capital Group Hits $40.2 Billion AUA Milestone

December 02, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

RF Capital Group (TSE:RCG) has released an update.

RF Capital Group has reached a historic milestone with its assets under administration hitting $40.2 billion, marking a 2.2% increase from last month and a 14.2% rise since the end of 2023. This achievement reflects the dedication of the company’s advisory teams in providing strategic wealth advice to high net worth clients, contributing to its standing as one of Canada’s largest independent wealth management firms.

