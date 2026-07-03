RF Acquires Frazer Lanier to Deepen Capital Markets Capabilities

Regions Financial Corporation RF, the parent company of Regions Bank, completed the acquisition of The Frazer Lanier Company, marking another step in the bank’s efforts to expand its fee-based capital markets platform and strengthen its presence in municipal and corporate investment banking.

Frazer Lanier, a Montgomery, AL-based full-service investment banking firm specializing in municipal and corporate securities, will be integrated into Regions Bank’s capital markets division, which operates within the company’s Corporate Banking group. Financial terms of the transaction were kept under wraps.

What Frazer Lanier Buyout Means for RF’s Growth Strategy

The deal is important because it adds specialized municipal finance expertise to RF’s existing corporate banking and capital markets capabilities.

The acquisition comes at a time when RF is placing greater emphasis on fee-based revenue growth and capital markets expansion. In first-quarter 2026, the company reported non-interest income of $625 million, with capital markets revenues, excluding CVA/DVA, reaching $83 million, up 2.5% year over year. Management expects quarterly capital markets revenues to increase $90-$105 million, trending toward the lower end in the second quarter of 2026, with momentum building thereafter.

Against this backdrop, Frazer Lanier’s buyout represents a timely strategic addition. The deal enhances RF’s municipal finance platform, expands its investment banking talent base and strengthens its ability to offer integrated solutions to public-sector, corporate and institutional clients.

Founded in 1976, Frazer Lanier has built a strong franchise serving corporations, cities, counties and local boards, and has acted as an underwriter or placement agent for tax-exempt and taxable bonds for thousands of clients. By combining Frazer Lanier’s established municipal and corporate finance relationships with Regions Financial’s larger banking platform, the latter is better-positioned to capture additional opportunities in bond issuance, underwriting, debt placement and advisory services.

For RF, the move is more than a bolt-on acquisition. It is a targeted investment in higher-value advisory and financing capabilities within its Corporate Banking franchise. The addition of Frazer Lanier should help deepen client relationships, broaden fee-generating opportunities beyond traditional lending and support RF’s broader objective of diversifying revenues through growth in non-interest income businesses.

Regions Financial’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, RF shares have gained 7.1% compared with the industry’s 9.6% return.

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At present, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Moves by Other Financial Firms

Last month, U.S. Bancorp USB completed its previously announced acquisition of BTIG, LLC. The acquisition aligns with USB’s broader strategy to deepen its capital markets capabilities and diversify fee-based revenue streams.

The BTIG acquisition is expected to provide incremental growth opportunities while supporting U.S Bancorp’s long-term revenue diversification strategy.

In May 2026, Hancock Whitney HWC agreed to acquire OFB Bancshares, Inc., the parent company of One Florida Bank, in an all-cash transaction valued at $377.6 million. The deal marks a strategic expansion for HWC into the Orlando market, one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the United States.

The acquisition will deepen Hancock Whitney’s presence across Florida and enhance its competitive scale against regional and super-regional banks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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