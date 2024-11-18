News & Insights

Rezolve AI’s Brain Suite selected by gkv informatik

November 18, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Rezolve Ai (RZLV) announced that gkv informatik, a German IT service providers in the statutory health insurance sector, has chosen Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite to optimize its healthcare operations. With annual revenue of approximately EUR400 and a customer base of over 17 million insured individuals supported by more than 38,000 employees, gkv informatik plays a key role in the German Statutory Health Insurance system.

