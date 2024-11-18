Rezolve AI’s Brain Suite selected by gkv informatik

Rezolve Ai (RZLV) announced that gkv informatik, a German IT service providers in the statutory health insurance sector, has chosen Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite to optimize its healthcare operations. With annual revenue of approximately EUR400 and a customer base of over 17 million insured individuals supported by more than 38,000 employees, gkv informatik plays a key role in the German Statutory Health Insurance system.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RZLV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.