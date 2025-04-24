Rezolve Ai Reports Strong Growth and Industry Leadership in AI-Powered Retail Engagement for 2025

Rezolve Ai announces significant growth in consumer engagement metrics and enterprise partnerships, positioning itself as a leader in retail AI solutions.

Quiver AI Summary

Rezolve Ai, a company focused on AI-driven consumer engagement in retail, announced its 2024 financial results, revealing immaterial revenue as it prepared for commercial scale. By early 2025, the company experienced significant growth, with its platform now used by over 50 enterprise customers and achieving remarkable usage metrics, including 16.5 million monthly active users and over $50 billion in gross merchandise value processed. Rezolve's AI solutions have delivered measurable improvements for retail partners, boosting key performance indicators like conversion rates and revenue. Strengthened by a recent NASDAQ listing and strategic partnerships, Rezolve aims to reach an estimated $100 million in annual recurring revenue by year-end 2025, positioning itself as a leader in AI-driven commerce solutions. A conference call is scheduled for April 28, 2025, to discuss these results and the year-to-date business update further.

Potential Positives

Rezolve Ai has achieved significant market traction with over 50 enterprise customers, including notable brands like Liverpool and KFC, indicating strong demand for its AI-driven retail solutions.

The platform processed over $50 billion in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2025 year-to-date, highlighting its capability to drive substantial commerce outcomes for retailers.

The company successfully strengthened its balance sheet by converting $59 million in variable rate debt to equity and raising $15 million in growth capital, positioning itself well for future expansion.

Rezolve Ai's 2025 guidance projects an estimated Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $100 million by year-end, suggesting a positive growth trajectory for the company.

Potential Negatives

Revenue for 2024 was described as immaterial, indicating a struggle to achieve financial performance, which may concern investors.

The company's guidance for achieving $100 million in estimated ARR by year-end 2025 is contingent on assumptions and accompanied by risks and uncertainties.

Risks associated with competition, growth management, and external economic factors were highlighted, which could lead to significant challenges moving forward.

FAQ

What recent growth has Rezolve Ai experienced in 2025?

Rezolve Ai reports explosive growth with over 16.5 million monthly active users and $50 billion in Gross Merchandise Value processed YTD.

How many enterprise customers does Rezolve Ai have?

Currently, Rezolve Ai is live with more than 50 enterprise customers, including well-known brands like KFC and Ace Hardware.

What key metrics indicate Rezolve's platform success?

Key metrics include over 41.9 million consumer devices running the technology and delivering 27.9 million monthly GeoZone triggers.

What is Rezolve Ai's expected annual revenue goal for 2025?

Rezolve Ai expects to achieve a $100 million estimated ARR target by year-end 2025 based on current growth trends.

When will Rezolve Ai hold itsearnings conference call

The liveearnings conference callis scheduled for April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, and will be available online.

Now embedded on over



41.9 million



consumer devices with



16.5 million



monthly active users



Now embedded on over 41.9 million consumer devices with 16.5 million monthly active users



Delivering



8 billion+ API calls



and



27.9 million GeoZone triggers



so far this year







NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. As expected, revenue for 2024 was immaterial, with the company focused on laying the strategic foundation for commercial scale. Rezolve believes that scale has now arrived with the opening months of 2025 delivering explosive growth in platform usage and measurable impact.





Rezolve Ai is now live with more than



50 enterprise customers



, including



Liverpool, Phoenix Suns, BJs Wholesale, Ace Hardware, Discount Tire, RS Components, KFC



and



Coles



, among others, demonstrating significant market traction and real-world performance.





"This is the year retail AI goes from promise to reality," said



Daniel M Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai



. "Our platform is now powering billions in commerce for household-name retailers, and we're seeing demand accelerate as our partners unlock the value of real-time, AI-powered engagement at scale. We are now at the center of a retail AI revolution delivering massive value to retailers, measurable returns, and scaling at a pace that redefines industry expectations."





The following metrics underscore Rezolve Ai's unique ability to drive real-time, high-frequency consumer engagement that translates into measurable commerce outcomes.







2025 YTD







1







Platform Highlights:











Over $50 billion in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value)







2





processed through the platform so far this year averaging $3.3 billion per week



processed through the platform so far this year averaging $3.3 billion per week





Over 13.5 million transactions



executed YTD, averaging more than 900,000 per week



executed YTD, averaging more than 900,000 per week





16.5 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs),



a critical driver of recurring transactional volume



a critical driver of recurring transactional volume





41.9 million consumer devices



running Rezolve technology, driving reach and frequency



running Rezolve technology, driving reach and frequency





8 billion+ API calls powering search and discovery – up 80% year on year











27.9 million monthly GeoZone triggers



delivering context-aware promotions and offers



delivering context-aware promotions and offers





199,163 enriched SKUs



optimized for Ai-driven personalization and dynamic discovery













Proven ROI and Retail Impact:







Rezolve’s AI-driven solutions have delivered measurable commercial improvements for retail partners, driving significant uplifts across key performance indicators. Customer deployments have seen stronger conversion rates, higher average order values, and increased revenue generated through search interactions reinforcing the platform’s ability to enhance shopper engagement and sales.





Additionally, Rezolve has proven highly effective in boosting omnichannel adoption, with partners reporting substantially greater usage of services like click & collect. These results demonstrate the platform’s capacity to create tangible value for retailers, with all performance data verified by customer reporting and tracked through Rezolve’s analytics.







Strategic and Financial Foundation in 2024:











NASDAQ listing completed



in August 2024 (Rezolve Ai plc – RZLV)



in August 2024 (Rezolve Ai plc – RZLV)



Strategic partnerships launched with



Microsoft



and



Google



in 2024



Strategic partnerships launched with and in 2024





$59 million in variable rate debt converted to equity



in December 2024



in December 2024





$15 million in growth capital raised













Combined, the $59 million debt-to-equity conversion, $15 million growth capital raise, and access to a new $30 million loan facility have significantly strengthened Rezolve Ai’s balance sheet, ensuring the company is well-positioned to execute on its strategic roadmap throughout 2025 and beyond.





Additionally, as



previously announced



, Rezolve Ai secured a



$9.8 million annual contract with Liverpool Mexico



one of the most significant customer wins in the company's history, and a strong early contributor to 2025 revenues.







2025 Guidance







As a result of the launch of the Liverpool deployment, GroupBy’s contribution, and additional enterprise contracts signed and in the pipeline, Rezolve expects to achieve its $100 million estimated ARR target by year-end. This guidance is based on current assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company’s reports filed with the SEC.





While remaining opportunistic with respect to acquisitions that drive strategic value, Rezolve is mindful of shareholder dilution and committed to disciplined capital allocation.





Rezolve Ai believes that its rapid acceleration in 2025 signals a major inflection point, positioning the company as a category-defining leader in real-time, AI-powered commerce.







Earnings Conference Call Information







Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, will host a live conference call and webcast on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a year-to-date 2025 business update.





The live conference call and webcast can be found on Rezolve Ai's Investor Relations website at





https://investor.rezolve.com/









or directly through the following





link





. Following the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.







About Rezolve Ai







Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit





www.rezolve.com





.







Media Contact







Rezolve Ai





Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications









urmeekhan@rezolve.com









+44 7576 094 040







Investor Contact







CORE IR





+15162222560









investors@rezolve.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1996. The actual results of Rezolve Ai plc (“Rezolve”) may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect”, “estimate”, “project”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “believes”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Rezolve’s 2025 estimated ARR guidance and Mr. Wagner’s statements regarding the acceleration of demand in 2025. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Rezolve’s amended registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-272751) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 5, 2024, and declared effective by the SEC on July 9, 2024 (the "Registration Statement") and its subsequent filings made with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Rezolve’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) competition, the ability of Rezolve to grow and manage growth profitably, and retain its management and key employees; (2) costs related to Rezolve’s completed business combination with Armada Acquisition Corp. I; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; and (4) weakness in the economy, market trends, uncertainty and other conditions in the markets in which Rezolve operates, and other factors beyond its control, such as inflation or rising interest rates. Rezolve cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Armada nor Rezolve undertakes or accepts any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.







1



2025 YTD Platform Highlights include various time periods, including the year-to-date period ended March 31, 2025 (MAUs, consumer devices, and GeoZone triggers) and the year-to-date period ended April 19, 2025 (GMV, transactions, and API calls)







2



GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) represents the total sales value of goods and services sold through the Rezolve platform



