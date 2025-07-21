Rezolve Ai Positioned to Lead Retail Stablecoin Adoption Following Passage of GENIUS Act

Rezolve Ai embraces the GENIUS Act, enhancing stablecoin commerce via its AI platform integrated with Microsoft and Google.

Quiver AI Summary

Rezolve Ai has announced its readiness to harness the transformative potential of the recently passed GENIUS Act, a landmark U.S. legislation that mandates strict regulatory oversight of stablecoin use. With this act, all stablecoins in the U.S. must be fully backed and audited, paving the way for Tether to launch a compliant U.S. stablecoin aimed at enhancing transparency and stability in digital transactions. Positioned at the forefront of this change, Rezolve Ai’s AI-driven platform, integrated with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, aims to facilitate retail's transition to stablecoin transactions, thereby unlocking trillions in compliant digital payments. The company is poised to serve as a vital infrastructure layer in the stablecoin economy, leveraging its technology to connect retailers with the emerging digital currency landscape.

Potential Positives

Rezolve Ai is strategically positioned to leverage the historic passage of the GENIUS Act, which is expected to unlock trillions in compliant digital payments, enhancing their role in the stablecoin economy.

The company has integrated its AI-driven commerce platform with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, enabling scalable and secure deployment and positioning it as a critical infrastructure provider for stablecoin transactions.

Rezolve Ai is aligned with Tether, a leading stablecoin issuer, which enhances its credibility and readiness to serve the compliant crypto payments market.

The GENIUS Act provides regulatory clarity that could drive the adoption of stablecoins in retail and eCommerce, opening new revenue streams for Rezolve Ai.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on regulatory changes regarding stablecoin compliance could expose Rezolve Ai to risks if future regulations become more stringent or unfavorable.

The mention of Tether's large market cap and plan for a U.S. stablecoin could overshadow Rezolve Ai’s own identity and diminish its stature in the sector.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks that could materially impact Rezolve Ai’s anticipated growth and market position.

FAQ

What is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act is comprehensive U.S. legislation governing stablecoins, ensuring they are fully backed and audited under federal oversight.

How will the GENIUS Act impact stablecoin adoption?

The Act is expected to catalyze trillions in compliant digital payments, promoting widespread adoption of stablecoin transactions in various sectors.

What role does Rezolve Ai play in the stablecoin economy?

Rezolve Ai provides an AI-powered platform that connects retailers to the stablecoin market, enhancing scalability and trust in digital transactions.

How is Rezolve Ai integrated with Microsoft and Google?

Rezolve Ai's platform is natively integrated into Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, enabling enterprise-grade scalability for digital payment solutions.

What is Rezolve Ai's vision for the future of retail?

Rezolve Ai aims to transform retail through AI-driven stablecoin solutions, creating efficient, compliant, and frictionless digital commerce experiences.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today welcomes the landmark passage of the



GENIUS Act



, the most comprehensive U.S. legislation governing stablecoins. As one of the world’s leading stablecoin issuer



Tether (>$150B market cap)



moves to launch a fully regulated U.S. stablecoin,



Rezolve Ai’s Brain Suite platform



is strategically poised to capitalize on the mainstream adoption of digital currencies for commerce.







A Historic Moment for Digital Currency in Commerce







The



GENIUS Act



, signed into law on July 18, mandates that all stablecoins used in the U.S. be 100% backed, fully audited, and issued under strict federal oversight.



Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino



confirmed immediate plans to issue a U.S.-regulated stablecoin to comply with the Act, aiming to serve institutional and retail markets with greater transparency, stability, and cross-border utility.





This regulatory clarity is expected to catalyze trillions in compliant digital payments, and to open the door for widespread adoption of stablecoin transactions in retail, eCommerce, and fintech.







Rezolve Ai: The Infrastructure Layer for Stablecoin-Driven Commerce







With its foundational AI commerce platform



natively integrated into Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud



, Rezolve Ai believes it is uniquely positioned to serve as the technology bridge between retailers and the new stablecoin economy.







Strategic Momentum and Enterprise Readiness











Cloud Distribution



: Deep integrations with Microsoft and Google can unlock enterprise-grade scalability, trust, and deployment speed



: Deep integrations with Microsoft and Google can unlock enterprise-grade scalability, trust, and deployment speed





Stablecoin Alignment



: Rezolve Ai’s infrastructure is architected to support wallet-based payments, including stablecoins like those issued by Tether



: Rezolve Ai’s infrastructure is architected to support wallet-based payments, including stablecoins like those issued by Tether





$30 Trillion Market







2





: Retail remains the world’s largest and most fragmented payments landscape now primed for digital disruption via AI and compliant crypto













Daniel M. Wagner, CEO, Rezolve Ai:









“The GENIUS Act is expected to transform stablecoins from speculative assets into regulated digital dollars. Tether’s commitment to compliance is a milestone, and Rezolve believes it is ready to connect this new liquidity to the real economy. With Microsoft, Google, and now Tether-aligned infrastructure, we are building the AI-powered rails for the future of global retail.”









Investor Highlights











Early Adopter of infrastructure



for stablecoin commerce under new U.S. law



for stablecoin commerce under new U.S. law





Aligned with $150B+ Tether



and ready to serve compliant crypto payments globally



and ready to serve compliant crypto payments globally





Azure and Google Cloud-integrated



, offering scalable and secure AI deployment



, offering scalable and secure AI deployment





Positioned at the convergence of AI and Digital Currency



, with proprietary IP and proven enterprise traction









About Rezolve Ai







Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit





www.rezolve.com





.







Media Contact







Rezolve Ai





Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications









urmeekhan@rezolve.com









+44 7576 094 040







Investor Contact











investors@rezolve.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Rezolve AI’s strategic initiatives, including expectations regarding the GENIUS Act and Rezolve Ai’s position in the market, and anticipated product, market, or structural developments. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those related to market conditions, regulatory developments, execution timing, and existing or potential disputes with transaction participants. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Rezolve AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.







1



Source: CoinDesk, DefiLlama







2





WorldPay’s Global Payments Report 10







th







Edition





.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.