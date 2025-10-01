Rezolve AI Loss Widens In H1 Despite Strong Revenue Growth, Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV), Wednesday announced the financial results for the first half 2025, reporting a net loss of $57.9 million or $0.25 a share, compared to a loss of $12.9 million or $0.09 a share, last year.

Revenue increased to $6.3 million from $1.2 million in the previous year.

After securing over $90 million ARR year-to-date, the company has now raised its guidance to a minimum of $150 million ARR exit rate for 2025.

Meanwhile, it expects $500 million ARR exit rate in 2026, reflecting strong demand momentum and visibility into its customer pipeline.

Currently, RZLV is moving up 16.78 percent, to $5.78 on the Nasdaq.

