Rezolve AI initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Rezolve AI (RZLV) with an Overweight rating and $5 price target Rezolve AI is a global software-as-a-service conversational generative artificial intelligence pioneer specializing in the field of e-commerce, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is set to improve the e-commerce end-to-end customer journey and user experience “that’s been left predominantly unchanged for almost two decades.” The issue is that traditional product search engine generally returns a laundry list of results that doesn’t satisfy the user’s original request, contends Cantor. It believes Rezolve AI “disrupts the status quo” by delivering an end-to-end customer digital shopping journey. It estimates the company is targeting an estimated total addressable market in excess of $20B towards the end of this decade.

