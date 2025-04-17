Rezolve Ai to Announce 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on April 28, 2025

Rezolve Ai will announce 2024 financial results on April 24, 2025, followed by a conference call on April 28.

Quiver AI Summary

Rezolve Ai, a leader in AI-powered commerce technology, will announce its financial results for the second half and full year of 2024 on April 24, 2025, after market close. Following this, the company's management will host a live conference call and webcast on April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on business progress in 2025. Interested participants can submit questions in advance via email. A replay of the webcast will be made available afterward. Rezolve Ai specializes in enhancing customer engagement and operational efficiency through its advanced AI solutions.

Potential Positives

Rezolve Ai is set to release its second half and full year 2024 financial results, providing transparency and opportunities for investors to gauge company performance.

The scheduled live conference call and webcast will allow direct communication between management and investors, fostering engagement and addressing stakeholder inquiries.

The company positions itself as an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, indicating its commitment to innovation and solidifying its market presence.

The release includes a specific timeline for upcoming financial disclosures, which can enhance investor confidence and provide a clear framework for future updates.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of financial results on April 24, 2025, suggests that the company may have a delay in providing timely financial disclosures, which can raise concerns regarding transparency and accountability.



Scheduling the financial results call after market close may imply that the company anticipates significant market reactions or the potential for a negative impact on its stock price.



The need for pre-submitted questions indicates a potential lack of confidence among investors, possibly reflecting concerns about the company's performance or communication style.

FAQ

When will Rezolve Ai report its financial results for 2024?

Rezolve Ai will report its second half and full year 2024 financial results on April 24, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Rezolve Ai conference call?

The live conference call will take place on April 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

How can investors access the conference call?

Investors can access the conference call via Rezolve Ai's Investor Relations website or directly through a specific link provided.

Can investors submit questions for the management team?

Yes, participants can pre-submit questions to investors@rezolve.com before the conference call.

Where can I find more information about Rezolve Ai?

More information about Rezolve Ai and its services is available at www.rezolve.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RZLV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RZLV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RZLV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RZLV forecast page.

$RZLV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RZLV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RZLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $4.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Latimore from Northland Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 12/18/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology, announces that the Company will report second half and full year 2024 financial results on Thursday, April 24, 2025 after market close. Rezolve Ai’s management team will then host a live conference call and webcast on Monday, April 28, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a year-to-date 2025 business update.





The live conference call and webcast can be found on Rezolve Ai’s Investor Relations website at



https://investor.rezolve.com/



or directly through the following



link



. Participants that would like to ask management a question will have the opportunity to pre-submit such questions to



investors@rezolve.com



.









Following the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website.







About Rezolve Ai







Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit





www.rezolve.com





.







Media Contact







Rezolve Ai





Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications









urmeekhan@rezolve.com









+44 7576 094 040







Investor Contact







CORE IR





+15162222560









investors@rezolve.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.