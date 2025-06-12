Rezolve Ai Achieves Over $70 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue Ahead of Schedule, on Track to Surpass $100 Million Goal

Rezolve Ai announced over $70 million in ARR, targeting $100 million by year-end, boosted by partnerships with Microsoft and Google.

Rezolve Ai, a company focused on AI-driven consumer engagement in retail, has announced it has surpassed $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) ahead of schedule, positioning itself to exceed its $100 million ARR target before the end of 2025. This significant milestone highlights the company's rapid growth since its inception earlier this year, bolstered by partnerships with Microsoft and Google that enhance its platform's global reach. CEO Daniel M. Wagner emphasized the company’s success in attracting enterprises by providing effective solutions through its AI for Commerce platform. Key developments include a $9.8 million annual contract with Mexico's Liverpool, rapid expansions across various sectors, and a robust user base. The company's proprietary AI applications are designed to improve conversion rates and customer loyalty. As Rezolve Ai's enterprise pipeline continues to grow, it anticipates announcing more major customer wins soon.

Potential Positives

Rezolve Ai has achieved over $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) months ahead of schedule, positioning the company to exceed its $100 million ARR target for 2025.

The company has established strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Google, enhancing its global reach and commercial capabilities.

Rezolve Ai has successfully signed a significant $9.8 million annual contract with Liverpool, Mexico’s retail giant, showcasing its market traction.

The platform has expanded its footprint to over 40 million consumer devices, with 16 million monthly active users, indicating strong user engagement and rapid growth.

Potential Negatives

While announcing strong growth, the reliance on a single large contract with Liverpool may raise concerns about revenue concentration and dependency on a few key clients.

The press release's emphasis on future expectations, such as surpassing $100 million in ARR, could set high stakes for performance, leading to potential scrutiny if these targets are not met.

Potential investors may question the sustainability of rapid growth and whether it can be maintained in the competitive AI-driven retail market, especially given the strategic partnerships listed that could also signify reliance on external platforms for success.

FAQ

What is Rezolve Ai's recent revenue milestone?

Rezolve Ai announced it has secured over $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), ahead of schedule.

How does Rezolve Ai plan to achieve $100 million ARR?

The company is on track to surpass its targeted $100 million ARR before the end of 2025, driven by strategic partnerships.

What partnerships has Rezolve Ai formed?

Rezolve Ai has formed strategic alliances with Microsoft and Google to enhance its platform integration and global reach.

What solutions does Rezolve Ai's AI platform offer?

Its AI platform features applications like Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant, designed to boost revenue and customer engagement.

What sectors is Rezolve Ai currently expanding into?

Rezolve Ai is rapidly expanding in fashion, electronics, QSR, and digital services sectors, with a significant increase in customer engagement.

$RZLV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RZLV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $RZLV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $4.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Latimore from Northland Securities set a target price of $5.0 on 12/18/2024

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced that it has



secured more than $70 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) months ahead of schedule



putting the company



on a clear trajectory to surpass its targeted $100 million ARR before the close of 2025



.





This achievement marks a pivotal moment in Rezolve Ai’s growth journey, having scaled from a standing start earlier this year and now backed by strategic go-to-market and platform integrations with both



Microsoft



and



Google



. These alliances have accelerated Rezolve Ai’s global reach and commercial scale, reinforcing its position as a leading AI platform purpose-built for commerce.





“Zero to $70-plus million in locked-in annual revenue before we even hit mid-year speaks for itself,” declared



Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO



. “Enterprises everywhere are turning to Rezolve Ai because our Ai for Commerce platform drives revenue performance. At this pace, reaching the $100 million mark this year isn’t a goal; it’s a near reality.”







Relentless Growth Drivers











$9.8 million annual contract with Liverpool



Rapid roll-outs across fashion, electronics, QSR and digital services, driving



double-digit upsell rates



Platform footprint surpassing



40 million consumer devices



and



16 million monthly active users



, with global expansion accelerating every quarter.













Engineered for Immediate ROI







Rezolve Ai’s proprietary



brainpowa LLM



powers three revenue-centric applications -



Brain Commerce, Brain Checkout, and Brain Assistant



- delivering real-time, conversational experiences that lift conversion, basket size, and loyalty from day one.





Its AI platform is now fully integrated with and enhanced through both the



Microsoft Azure



and



Google Cloud



strategic partnerships, giving global retailers enterprise-grade deployment capabilities with unmatched speed, security, and scale.







Shaping the Future Today







With an enterprise pipeline expanding at record speed, Rezolve Ai expects to announce additional substantial customer wins in the coming months, cementing its position as the definitive AI engine for commerce.







About Rezolve Ai







Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit





www.rezolve.com





.







Media Contact







Rezolve Ai





Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications









urmeekhan@rezolve.com









+44 7576 094 040







Investor Contact







CORE IR





+15162222560









investors@rezolve.com







