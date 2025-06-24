Rezolve Ai Achieves $70 Mln ARR, Secures Microsoft And Google Deals, Joins Russell 2000

(RTTNews) - Rezolve Ai Ltd (RZLV) announced Monday that it will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices following the annual reconstitution by FTSE Russell, effective after market close on June 27, 2025.

The inclusion comes after a breakout year for Rezolve Ai, in which the company reached $70 million in annual recurring revenue or ARR in under two quarters, months ahead of forecast, and is now on track to surpass $100 million ARR by year-end.

Rezolve Ai is an AI-powered enterprise software company focused on transforming real-time customer engagement in retail, logistics, and financial services.

The company has rapidly scaled operations and global presence through strategic alliances.

Recently, Rezolve announced key partnerships with Microsoft and Google, integrating its proprietary Brainpowa large language model into Microsoft Azure and expanding its global reach via the Google Cloud Marketplace.

The company stated that inclusion in the Russell indices—which serve as benchmarks for more than $10.6 trillion in institutional assets—will significantly raise its visibility among global investors.

Chairman and CEO Daniel M. Wagner noted that the Russell listing reflects growing market recognition of Rezolve's innovation and commercial traction.

Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite uses AI to optimize customer engagement, streamline workflows, and enhance decision-making, offering what it describes as a next-generation commerce solution for the enterprise sector.

Currently, RZLV is trading at $2.56, up by 25.7 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.