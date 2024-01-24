Rezolute Names Daron Evans As CFO

(RTTNews) - Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT), a biopharmaceutical company, announced the appointment of Daron Evans as Chief Financial Officer on Wednesday.

Nevan Charles Elam, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Rezolute, highlighted Evans' expertise in biotech leadership and entrepreneurship, highlighting his understanding of the value of Rezolute's innovative therapies for rare and metabolic diseases, and also mentioned the commencement of Phase 3 clinical study for RZ358 in congenital hyperinsulinism and the expected release of topline data from the Phase 2 study for RZ402 in diabetic macular edema in the second quarter of 2024.

Evans, with over 15 years of experience in leading financial operations, investor relations, and business development activities for public and private life science companies, previously held executive positions at AlloRock, Inc., Specialty Renal Products, Inc., Nephros, Inc., and Nile Therapeutics, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.