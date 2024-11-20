Rezolute granted FDA orphan designation for treatment of hypoglycemia

Orphan designation was granted by the FDA to Rezolute’s (RZLT) ersodetug for the treatment of hypoglycemia due to tumor-associated hyperinsulinism, according to a post to the agency’s website.

