Rezolute granted FDA orphan designation for treatment of hypoglycemia

Orphan designation was granted by the FDA to Rezolute’s (RZLT) ersodetug for the treatment of hypoglycemia due to tumor-associated hyperinsulinism, according to a post to the agency’s website.
