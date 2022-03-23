Markets
RZLT

Rezolute Announces Positive Data From Phase 2b Study Of RZ358 In Hyperinsulinism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Rezolute, Inc. (RZLT) on Wednesday announced positive data from its Phase 2b study of RZ358, dubbed RIZE, in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism.

RZ358 is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to a unique site (allosteric) on insulin receptors in the liver, fat, and muscle, the company said.

The data from the study showed safety and tolerability of RZ358 in patients with congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as highly significant improvements in hypoglycemia.

congenital hyperinsulinism, a condition that causes individuals to have abnormally high levels of insulin, is the most common cause of persistent hypoglycemia in children.

"We are very encouraged by the results and are looking forward to moving the program into Phase 3," said Nevan Charles Elam, CEO and Founder of Rezolute.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RZLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular