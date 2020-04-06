REZI vs. JCI: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Security and Safety Services sector might want to consider either Resideo Technologies (REZI) or Johnson Controls (JCI). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Resideo Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Johnson Controls has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that REZI is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

REZI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 3.44, while JCI has a forward P/E of 11.02. We also note that REZI has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. JCI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.30.

Another notable valuation metric for REZI is its P/B ratio of 0.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, JCI has a P/B of 0.95.

Based on these metrics and many more, REZI holds a Value grade of A, while JCI has a Value grade of D.

REZI sticks out from JCI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that REZI is the better option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.