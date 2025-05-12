REZI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (Symbol: REZI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.70, changing hands as high as $21.55 per share. Resideo Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REZI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REZI's low point in its 52 week range is $14.18 per share, with $28.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.24.

